CES 2022 to Return to Las Vegas

ARLINGTON, Va.—CES 2022 is officially heading back to Las Vegas, as the Consumer Technology Association said that the annual conference will resume as an in-person event after an all-digital CES 2021. There will also be a digital component to the conference, which is slated for Jan. 5-8, 2022.

CES, like many conferences over the last year, was forced to conduct an all-digital event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now that vaccine rollouts are well underway, in-person events are beginning to be scheduled once again. The 2021 NAB Show is another major industry conference that plans to return as an in-person event, also in Las Vegas.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas—home to CES for more than 40 years—and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

CTA says that about 1,000 companies have already committed to CES 2022, among which are Amazon, Google, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and more. CES staples like Eureka Park, highlighting startups from around the world, are once again expected to be part of the conference.

CES 2022 will still be available for digital audiences. The CES Anchor Desk will return after its debut in CES 2021 and be on-site in Las Vegas to connect the digital audience with exhibitors, conference sessions, keynotes and product announcements. New content will be added once CES departs Las Vegas, CTA says.

CTA will continue to review guidelines for coronavirus safety measures from the CDC, state and local guidelines for CES 2022. Plans will be updated as needed, with updates being shared to audiences.

CES 2022 will run from Jan. 5-8, 2022. Media Days will take place from Jan. 3-4.