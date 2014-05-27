CCW+SATCON to Include NY Post|Production Conference

WASHINGTON, DC -- Future Media Concepts and the National Association of Broadcasters have added the NY Post|Production Conference to the 2014 Content and Communications World (CCW) and Satellite Communications Conference and Expo (SATCON), to be held Nov. 12-13 in New York. New to CCW+SATCON, the training workshop is designed for editors, producers, directors and motion graphics designers, as well as new media professionals in production and post, commercial video, distribution and delivery, and independent film.

The two-day NY Post|Production Conference (NYP|PC) will feature four parallel tracks: Editing Workflow, Motion Graphics Design, Finishing Techniques and Production Techniques, and Marketing and Social Media for Creative Professionals.

FMC is a digital media training organization providing courses in digital video and film editing, motion graphics, Web design and development, sound design, 3D animation, desktop publishing, architectural and mechanical design, Mac IT and mobile Apps development. FMC is an authorized training partner for Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, NewTek and Softimage.

Industry experts who will present during the conference include Rich Harrington of RHED Pixel and Jeff Greenberg, Abba Shapiro and Robbie Carmen -- all members of FMC's team of certified instructors.