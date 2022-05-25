Cable TV Pioneers Selects Class of 2022

NEW YORK—The Cable TV Pioneers has announced the Class of 2022 that will be inducted into the group on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia the night prior to the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo.

The Cable TV Pioneers was founded in 1966 during the NCTA Convention in Miami, Fl. The original group of 21 entrepreneurs has grown to more than 700 men and women over the past 50 years.

“The diversity and accomplishments of this class are noteworthy and deserving of Pioneer status,” said Yvette Kanouff, chair of the Cable TV Pioneers. “These new members from founders and presidents to engineers, marketers and ad sales executives represent the best of what our industry offers. They truly are indicative of the achievers whose entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and innovation have contributed to the success of our industry and our communities.”

The class of 2022 marks the organization’s 56th Annual Induction. It includes:

Dale Ardizzone, Inspiration Network

Janice Arouh, Allen Media Group

Nomi Bergman, Advance Newhouse

John Bickham, Charter

Shelly Brindle, Town of Westfield, NJ-HBO retired

Ralph Brown, Brown Wolf Consulting

Bill Conners, Comcast/Cable

Mathew Deprey, C-SPAN

John Dowd, Dycom Industries

Jeffrey Finklestein, Cox Communications

Joe Floyd, Mid Continent

Camilla Formica, NCTI

Joseph Guariglia, Comcast Cable

Charlie Herrin, Comcast

Randy Lykes, Viamedia

Ned Mountain, Wegner Communications

Allison Olien, Comcast Technology Solutions

John Piazza, Greyfox Services, Inc.

Michelle Rice, TV One

Richard Rioboli, Comcast Cable

Theresa Sauerwein, Radiant Communications