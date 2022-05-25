Cable TV Pioneers Selects Class of 2022
By George Winslow published
A new class of 21 people will be inducted into the Cable TV Pioneers on Sept. 19
NEW YORK—The Cable TV Pioneers has announced the Class of 2022 that will be inducted into the group on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia the night prior to the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo.
The Cable TV Pioneers was founded in 1966 during the NCTA Convention in Miami, Fl. The original group of 21 entrepreneurs has grown to more than 700 men and women over the past 50 years.
“The diversity and accomplishments of this class are noteworthy and deserving of Pioneer status,” said Yvette Kanouff, chair of the Cable TV Pioneers. “These new members from founders and presidents to engineers, marketers and ad sales executives represent the best of what our industry offers. They truly are indicative of the achievers whose entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and innovation have contributed to the success of our industry and our communities.”
The class of 2022 marks the organization’s 56th Annual Induction. It includes:
- Dale Ardizzone, Inspiration Network
- Janice Arouh, Allen Media Group
- Nomi Bergman, Advance Newhouse
- John Bickham, Charter
- Shelly Brindle, Town of Westfield, NJ-HBO retired
- Ralph Brown, Brown Wolf Consulting
- Bill Conners, Comcast/Cable
- Mathew Deprey, C-SPAN
- John Dowd, Dycom Industries
- Jeffrey Finklestein, Cox Communications
- Joe Floyd, Mid Continent
- Camilla Formica, NCTI
- Joseph Guariglia, Comcast Cable
- Charlie Herrin, Comcast
- Randy Lykes, Viamedia
- Ned Mountain, Wegner Communications
- Allison Olien, Comcast Technology Solutions
- John Piazza, Greyfox Services, Inc.
- Michelle Rice, TV One
- Richard Rioboli, Comcast Cable
- Theresa Sauerwein, Radiant Communications
More information is available at Cabletvpioneers.com (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
