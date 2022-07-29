Broadpeak To Showcase Video Streaming Delivery Software At IBC 2002

CESSON SEVIGNE, France—Broadpeak will highlight how it enables pay-TV operators, content providers and OTT players to deliver compelling video streaming experiences to subscribers with its software on-premise, as a service or a hybrid of both at IBC 2022 , Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

The company’s CDN, multicast Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) and advanced streaming solutions offer a high-quality experience (QoE) and enable collaboration between operators and content providers, Broadpeak said.

"As video delivery evolves, energy efficiency is becoming more and more critical. We look forward to showing how Broadpeak's CDN technologies enable sustainable video streaming while improving video quality of experience and opening up new monetization opportunities," said Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq.

The company will highlight:

Its advanced CDN that future-proofs video delivery by leveraging an open, dynamic and elastic architecture;

It's nanoCDN multicast ABR (mABR) solution that enables scalability and low-latency for live multiscreen delivery environments. The company will demo how it improves QoE, especially at peaks, and its efficiency for targeted ad delivery;

An active member of the SVA Open Caching Initiative, Broadpeak will feature how an in-network open caching system can solve traffic problems and enable cooperation between content owners and pay-TV operators;

It's broadpeak.it, the company’s software-as-a-service that streamlines video streaming. It also will introduce the Video Edge CDN, a simple way to buy CDN capacity from internet service providers.

See Broadpeak at IBC Stand 1.B79.