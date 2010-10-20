Broadpeak integrates CDN platform with live streaming appliances from Inlet Technologies
Technicolor spinoff Broadpeak has completed the integration of Mediator, its content delivery network management system, and Inlet Technologies' Spinnaker live streaming appliances. The integration enables a turnkey Web TV offering for multichannel providers, such as cable and telco operators, and network service providers worldwide, who are looking to provide access to their content via the Web for existing subscribers or to new subscribers via an over-the-top application.
