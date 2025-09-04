NAB Kicks Off New Phase in Campaign to Modernize Broadcast Ownership Rules

As part of a new push to eliminate ownership caps, the NAB has released a new video highlighting the importance of broadcasters providing free access to football.

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced a new phase in its longstanding campaign to urge Congress and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to modernize broadcast ownership rules, which the group argues puts the industry had a severe competitive disadvantage with the global Big Tech companies that dominate the streaming and digital ad landscape.

The NAB campaign underscores what is at stake for local viewers: access to trusted news, emergency information and the live sports that bring communities together, paying particular attention to the role that broadcasters play in providing free access to football.

Since April, NAB’s campaign has aired nearly a quarter million television and radio spots across 192 media markets, generating more than 1 billion impressions and $43 million in airtime from TV and radio stations. That reach has translated into action: supporters have sent more than 174,000 emails and 34,000 tweets directly to members of Congress and FCC commissioners, demonstrating strong public demand for modernized rules that allow free, local broadcasting to compete with Big Tech, the group reported.

New creative just released by the NAB also highlights what it calls one of the most pressing issues facing consumers: the risk of losing live sports on free broadcast channels.

A national survey of likely voters conducted in August confirms strong, bipartisan support for keeping sports on local broadcast stations. Among respondents with a firm opinion, an overwhelming 83% said they prefer games on broadcast compared to just 17% who prefer paid streaming – a preference consistent across every demographic and political affiliation, the broadcaster funded group said.

Keep Football Free - YouTube Watch On

“Local stations are serving communities with live sports, trusted local news and life-saving emergency coverage — all available for free to every American,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “But outdated rules are shackling these stations from growing and innovating at a time when Big Tech operates with limitless scale and zero public interest obligations. Consumers deserve more — not fewer — local journalists on the ground and live sporting events accessible without a subscription. The FCC must act quickly to level the playing field so broadcasters can continue investing in the content communities rely on most.”

Calls to modernize ownership have been echoed by state broadcaster associations, the House and Senate, right of center and community groups, all urging policymakers to level the playing field so broadcasters can continue to grow and serve their communities, the NAB said.

TV Tech's extensive coverage of the FCC and the filings made relating to the broadcast regulations can be found here.

The docket where broadcasters and other groups have filed comments with the FCC can be found here.