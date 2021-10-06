Broadcasters Foundation President Jim Thompson to Step Down

Jim Thompson, president of the Broadcasters Foundation of America since 2009, has announced his retirement at the end of 2022. In conjunction with that announcement, the Broadcasters Foundation has unveiled a succession plan whereby Thompson and broadcast veteran Tim McCarthy will serve as Co-Presidents through 2022, at which time Thompson will move into an active consultancy role.

Tim McCarthy (Image credit: BFoA)

The Search Committee unanimously chose McCarthy as the best candidate for the position, and the Board of Directors unanimously endorsed him and the succession plan. The announcement came from Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation, and goes into effect November 1.

“I have known Tim for almost 20 years,” said Herman. “He is an outstanding leader and I look forward to working with him and Jim for a seamless transition. “Jim has done a phenomenal job getting the word out about our mission and increasing the number of broadcasters we help,” continued Herman. “The entire Board and I are delighted that he will remain with the Foundation as Co-President and then as a Consultant.”

“Serving the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation has been the most rewarding experience of my career,” stated Thompson. “I cannot think of a more worthy task then helping our colleagues in their darkest moments. The search committee and the Board have made an excellent choice in Tim -- I know I will be leaving our mission in good hands.”

Chairman Emeritus Phil Lombardo noted, “I worked with the search committee 12 years ago to bring Jim onboard, and I am pleased to again have worked with the current search committee to identify Tim as the best person to take on our mission of helping broadcasters in acute need.”

“I look forward to working with Jim and the entire Board to continue the important work of the Broadcasters Foundation,” said McCarthy. “I have been in broadcasting throughout my career, and it is an honor to be in a position to give back by providing aid to those in our industry who need it most.”

McCarthy most recently was with ESPN/Walt Disney Company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Audio Play-By-Play and General Manager of New York and LA Radio. He joined ESPN in 1998 as General Manager and President of WABC/Radio Disney/ESPN. McCarthy began his career in radio at WABC Radio in 1990.

McCarthy has been recognized as “Man of the Year” by The Epilepsy Society of New York (2004) and received Disney’s “Points of Light Volunteer Service Award” (2014). He has conducted fundraisers for numerous charitable causes, including The Chris McCarthy Golf Outing, which raises money for kids with Epilepsy, and served as The Voice of 9/11 Dinner Chair.

Thompson is well-known across the broadcast industry. During his 40+ year career, he was President of Westinghouse Broadcasting’s Radio Division, President and Co-Owner of Liberty Radio Group, and General Manager of KYW-TV, Philadelphia.

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen tragedy.