Broadcasters Foundation of America Cancels Celebrity Golf Tournament

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Celebrity Golf Tournament won’t be teeing it up this year because of the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second golf tournament fundraiser that BFA has cancelled this year, following the Philip J. Lombardo Golf Tournament that traditionally takes place during the NAB Show in Las Vegas; the in-person NAB convention was cancelled in April because of the pandemic. The two annual fundraisers, along with smaller events, generate more than $450,000 a year, according to BFA.

In an effort to counter the losses of these events, BFA is launching a plea for donations.

“I ask everyone whose career is built on broadcasting to consider donating to help offset the losses of our cancelled fundraising events,” said Jim Thompson, president of the BFA.

“Our colleagues who find themselves in acute need due to a debilitating illness or accident need our help,” said Scott Herman, Broadcast Foundation chair. “This year, we are helping more broadcasters than ever before, and it’s imperative that we continue to do so. We cannot turn our backs on our colleagues.”