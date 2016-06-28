Broadcast Pix Relocates Headquarters to Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS.–Broadcast Pix announced its main offices have been relocated to Chelmsford. The vendor said the “new facility is a reflection of growing interest in the company’s high-profile expanded product line,“ which includes its new BPNet cloud-based media management service and BPCommand live production control interface. The new address is: 27 Industrial Ave., Unit 5, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Broadcast Pix’s phone and fax numbers remain the same.

“The industry is embracing Broadcast Pix’s solutions-based approach to video production and business is strong,” said Kevin Prince, CEO of Broadcast Pix. ”As we continue to roll out our new BPNet cloud-based IP workflow management system, demand is only going to increase. Moving to a new and more modern facility helps us continue to grow with our customers.”

The new facility features a state-of-the-art demo facility that enables the company to give live, online demos of all its products to its global dealer network, customers and prospective buyers.