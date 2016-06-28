Broadcast Pix Relocates Headquarters to Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS.–Broadcast Pix announced its main offices have been relocated to Chelmsford. The vendor said the “new facility is a reflection of growing interest in the company’s high-profile expanded product line,“ which includes its new BPNet cloud-based media management service and BPCommand live production control interface. The new address is: 27 Industrial Ave., Unit 5, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Broadcast Pix’s phone and fax numbers remain the same.
“The industry is embracing Broadcast Pix’s solutions-based approach to video production and business is strong,” said Kevin Prince, CEO of Broadcast Pix. ”As we continue to roll out our new BPNet cloud-based IP workflow management system, demand is only going to increase. Moving to a new and more modern facility helps us continue to grow with our customers.”
The new facility features a state-of-the-art demo facility that enables the company to give live, online demos of all its products to its global dealer network, customers and prospective buyers.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox