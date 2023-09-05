British broadcaster Channel 4 Launches First International Channels in U.S.

LONDON—British broadcaster Channel 4 has launched its first ever international channels after striking deals with U.S. streaming platforms Tubi, Plex and Xumo Play.

As part of those deals, two channels – 4 Adventure and 4 Emergency – will be available as free ad-supported (FAST) streaming channels in the U.S., offering hundreds of hours of Channel 4 content, alongside other UK programming.

The broadcaster said it plans to announce deals with other platforms later this year and said that the launches will help diversify its revenue streams.

Channel 4 said it has partnered with Amagi, Broadcast Intelligence and Gracenote to support the technical delivery of its content on the FAST channels.

“Launching our first ever international channels is a pivotal moment for Channel 4 and opens up a huge range of exciting possibilities,” Channel 4’s head of streaming editorial, UK & International, Alex Wall said. “These channels will introduce U.S. audiences to popular shows that embody our core brand values, bringing Channel 4’s unique tone of voice and our rich British culture to the U.S. FAST market. It also provides a great opportunity to further diversify our revenue streams, and with more deals in the pipeline, we’re really excited about this new chapter for Channel 4.”

4 Adventure will feature a range of reality and documentary programs centered around survival challenges and endurance such as Shipwrecked and The Island With Bear Grylls.

4 Emergency will give U.S. viewers a unique insight into the frontline of British health and emergency response systems featuring programs such as 24 Hours In A&E, Emergency Helicopter Medics, Emergency Rescue: Air, Land & Sea and Paramedics: On The Frontline (999: On The Frontline in the UK).

“Thanks to Channel 4’s agile operating model, we’re able to explore the potential returns and other opportunities in this fast-growing market,” Wall added.

“With nearly 250 channels, our FAST offering provides our viewers with a lean-back, drop-in experience, allowing them to dive deep into their obsessions - from reality, to documentaries, to action and beyond," said Sam Harowitz, vice president of content acquisitions, Tubi. "We're thrilled to partner with Channel 4 to bring their beloved British programming to our platform, which we're certain will entertain and captivate our audiences."

“We’re excited for the Channel 4 partnership as they launch their first ever international channels on Plex,” adds Shawn Eldridge, vice president of business development and content at Plex. “With the addition of the Channel 4 depth and breadth of premium content like 4 Adventure and 4 Emergency, we’re continuing to fill out the most diverse and entertaining selection of FAST channels anywhere.”

“The launch of Channel 4 on Xumo Play enhances our international offerings, and brings uniquely British content to millions of viewers on our industry leading FAST service,” said Anthony Layser, executive director, content acquisition and programming strategy at Xumo. “Channel 4 offers a highly entertaining cultural twist with lifestyle content from reality shows and documentaries to action and drama that is certain to resonate with U.S. audiences.”