Brightcove Unveils Gen AI Suite At IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM—Brightcove at IBC 2024, which concluded today in Amsterdam, introduced the Brightcove AI Suite, a multi-faceted product launch addressing the growth and cost-saving needs of its customers with tools for content creation, audience growth and engagement, increased revenue and improved business efficiency.

“Generative AI is transforming how companies create content and how users engage, and we believe it will drive a boom in video content and its consumption. To enable our customers to take full advantage of these next-generation creation and engagement capabilities, we are enhancing our platform with a suite of AI-driven solutions to deliver on these opportunities,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove.

“By listening to our customers and analyzing their businesses and use cases, we built the Brightcove AI Suite to address their needs, especially in key focus areas, including maximizing content utilization, driving engagement, growing revenue and solving the cost-to-quality equation.”

The Brightcove AI Suite launches with five new AI-powered solutions: AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer, and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer. Each is available to existing customers as a pilot program for a limited time at no additional cost. General availability is planned for later this year, Brightcove said.

The offerings help customers create and optimize content, grow engagement and monetization, and reduce the costs of creating, managing, and delivering content without sacrificing quality.

As part of this initiative, Brightcove is using models from industry leaders like Anthropic, AWS and Google to add the power of their generative AI models to Brightcove’s solutions. Additionally, Brightcove is integrating AI solutions from other partners, including CaptionHub and Frammer, it said.

The Brightcove AI Suite will initially focus on solutions in four key areas that Brightcove customers shared as their most significant priorities and business needs. The solutions within these areas are designed to accelerate customers’ engagement and video AI capabilities across industries and use cases. The four priority areas are content creation, content management and optimization, content engagement and monetization and quality and efficiency, the company said.

“As a trusted partner to more than 2,000 global customers, we are also launching the Brightcove AI Pledge: a commitment to securely handling customer data with transparency and responsibility,” said Scott Levine, chief product officer at Brightcove.

“Part of our differentiation will be our ability to advance generative AI securely, protecting our customers' most valuable assets, including transparent guiding principles to protect customer data and content integrity. We will only use data and content to train our AI models with explicit permission from our customers so they can decide their level of inclusion and security.”