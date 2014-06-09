Blonder Tongue Appoints Walt Davis

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — Blonder Tongue Laboratories announced that it has appointed Walt Davis as senior director of product management and technical services. Davis will be responsible for managing product implementation and technical support of the company’s next-generation digital video solutions.



Davis joins Blonder Tongue after five years with Vubiquity managing its linear portfolio of video services targeting North American and Caribbean operators. Before Vubiquity, he worked at SES as the director of product management and marketing for IP-Prime, a linear aggregation service delivered to operators via satellite. Prior to SES, Davis was the product manager for Cavalier Telephone’s MPEG-4 IPTV service in Richmond, Virginia. Davis has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland.



