Bill Bradford Joins Bitcentral Board of Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bill Bradford, a industry veteran of nearly 30 years with expertise in digital media and technology, has joined the board of directors of media software solutions provider Bitcentral.

During his career, Bradford has held leadership roles with America Online, Yahoo!, Fox and Beachbody. At Fox, he led digital innovation efforts and was instrumental in evolving the traditional broadcast model to a multiplatform service encompassing streaming, digital engagement and innovative monetization strategies, Bitcentral said.

“I am honored to join Bitcentral’s Board at such a transformative period for the company,” Bradford said. “I look forward to bringing my passion for technology and extensive experience in digital transformation to support Bitcentral’s vision of leading the future of media storytelling.”

As senior vice president of digital media at Fox, Bradford oversaw Fox.com, the Fox Now streaming service and interactive features like online voting during popular shows such as “American Idol” and “The X Factor.” Bradford was also chief product officer of the founding joint venture team that ultimately became Hulu, Bitcentral said.

After Fox, Bradford joined Beachbody where he was chief digital officer. He spearheaded the company’s shift from a DVD sales model to a multiplatform subscription service, Beachbody on Demand, Bitcentral said.

A West Point graduate and former captain in the U.S. Army, Bradford also holds a master’s degree in operations research from George Washington University. His career also includes roles at Yahoo!, AOL and Oracle.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill Bradford,” Bitcentral CEO Sam Kamel said. “His extensive background and proven track record as a change agent will empower Bitcentral as we continue to innovate and serve our clients. His leadership, integrity and can-do spirit will be integral to our growth and customer-focused strategies.”

More information is available on the company’s website.