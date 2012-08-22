BHV Broadcast Showing More Affordable Syntax Converter at IBC
AMSTERDAM--BHV Broadcast will be showing a new version of their award-wining Syntax video converter product at IBC. The new product is dubbed "Syntax Essence" and comes with a 50 percent lower price tag. It has the same specifications as BHV’s Syntax, but sports a €3,450 sticker, rather than the €6,900 that was associated with the earlier device. The Syntax Essence is based on advanced super resolution bandlet technology which is able to provide motion-compensated image processing with a minimum of artifacts, and has a much lower implementation cost that previous technologies employed.
The company will also be displaying their full line of products at the show.
BHV Broadcast will be at stand 9.A14.
