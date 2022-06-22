BetMGM to Launch Wheel of Fortune Online Casino

JERSEY CITY, N.J.—Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has inked a deal with Sony Pictures Television and International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to launch an online Wheel of Fortune Casino. The casino will be the first full brand-led online casino in North America when it launches this year in New Jersey.

“Wheel of Fortune”, which is preparing for its milestone 40th season, has been widely licensed as slot machines in the last 25 years. The online launch of Wheel of Fortune Casino will represent the latest gaming extension for the brand and is another example of how entertainment and media companies have been jumping into legalized betting with their sports and entertainment assets.

"Wheel of Fortune is watched nightly by millions of people and BetMGM is honored to partner with Sony Pictures Television and IGT to bring this online casino experience to life," said Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer, BetMGM. "Once live, Wheel of Fortune Casino will offer players the excitement of their favorite game show and real money wagering in the palm of their hand."

Launching first in New Jersey, Wheel of Fortune Casino will house America's Game-branded slot titles produced by global gaming leader IGT, along with many other themed games and features.

"We are delighted to be partnering with BetMGM for the launch of Wheel of Fortune's very first online casino,” said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows, Sony Pictures Television. “With Wheel of Fortune celebrating its 40th season this year, we are pleased to continue offering players additional, new ways to play the games they know and love."

"The Wheel of Fortune brand has been synonymous with slot gaming for more than 25 years, and this unprecedented brand-led online casino, driven by BetMGM's compelling platform and promotional capabilities, is well-positioned to engage and entertain new and long-time players,” added Enrico Drago, CEO digital and betting at IGT. “As part of our ongoing PlayDigital strategy, we will continue to look for new and exciting ways to leverage our third party and home-grown brands with our operating partners."