Belkin Hires Platisa As CFO



PLAYA VISTA, CA.: Belkin announced that it has hired George Platisa as its new chief financial officer.



Platisa was most recently chief financial officer and executive VP at Ascent Media Group, a media content management and distribution company, Belkin said.



"We are pleased to have George's considerable experience and successful track record on board at Belkin," said Chet Pipkin, Belkin president and CEO. "His varied career experiences in entertainment, Internet and healthcare will help Belkin make the right decisions and execute our plans in the global consumer and enterprise markets we serve."



-- TWICE



