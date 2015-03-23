Axon and Utah Scientific Form Partnership

GILZE, NETHERLANDS and SALT LAKE CITY – Axon Digital Design, a Netherlands-based broadcast equipment manufacturer, and Utah Scientific, a routing and master control switcher manufacturer headquartered in Salt Lake City, have announced a partnership that will see the companies cooperate on technology, product development, marketing and sales.

Jan Eveleens, Axon CEO

This new alliance also includes a distribution agreement. Utah will handle distribution for Axon’s Synapse and Cerebrum product lines in North America and Axon will do the same for Utah’s routing products in the U.K., Western and Eastern Europe, China, Africa and Latin America.

Both Axon and Utah Scientific will show each other’s products at their booths during the 2015 NAB Show; SU5405 for Axon, N4824 for Utah Scientific.