Avid Adds Marketer to Executive Suite

BURLINGTON, MASS.: Ron Greenberg has been tapped to lead all global marketing efforts for Avid’s product lines.



Greenberg has more than 25 years of marketing experience, serving a range of clients from consumers to large enterprises. Most recently, as the chief marketing officer and senior vice president of Digital Media for TouchTunes Interactive Networks. Greenberg led efforts to raise the company’s profile by establishing an integrated Web presence, a new consumer mobile app and loyalty program, integrated marketing and PR programs, and partnerships with major music labels and companies.



Prior to TouchTunes, Greenberg held a variety of leadership roles. He was general manager of enterprise and partner marketing at Microsoft; held several positions at IBM, including vice president of marketing for IBM Asia Pacific. Greenberg started his career in advertising.