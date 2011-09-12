Auralex Opens New Headquarters



INDIANAPOLIS: Auralex Acoustics announced the opening of its new 25,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. The new space, located only a few miles from the previous location, offers an improved office layout that promotes a quieter and more personal work space. It also features a larger warehouse space, allowing Auralex to store more products. The updated layout also promotes a quicker turnaround time, resulting in products getting out the door sooner. This increases Auralex’s capabilities for product development, not only on the storage side, but also due to the fact that the new location will have a full testing room on-site.



One of the main benefits of the new facility is the potential for updated demo rooms. The building boosts the space to host extensive demo rooms to showcase Auralex’s products in real world situations, including a space intended to become an elite home theater. The new facility can also accommodate a full music recording studio, which will include a control room, and a combination live/tracking room.



