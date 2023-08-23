ASG Hires Ivan Lochan As Learning, Development Manager

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Ivan Lochan has joined Advanced Systems Group as learning and development manager and will report to ASG vice president and general manager for managed services Jody Boatwright, ASG said today.

“Ivan is at the forefront of learning and development at ASG. His leadership and our investments in learning tools and technology are helping ASG's workforce stay sharp and well informed,” said Boatwright. “Our team has grown exponentially in the past several years. Ivan’s experience achieving business success at large companies by empowering talent with knowledge and information is exactly what we need to strengthen our teamwork and maximize communication. ASG already has a very enthusiastic, positive culture, but adding Ivan’s skills will enhance that significantly.”

Lochan’s expertise is a vital component as ASG strives to provide and foster a culture of continuous learning and creativity, the company said.

With more than a decade of experience in human resources, talent management and learning and development, Lochan will oversee employee experience, management and employee training, team effectiveness and employee engagement initiatives, it said.

Lochan has begun to implement programs and will roll out a learning management system, leadership development workshops and new ways for ASG employees to share their expertise, the company said.

“My background has prepared me well for my position at ASG,” said Lochan. “While not in the media and entertainment sector, I’ve worked with healthcare, retail and nonprofits to align their people, processes and policies to drive business success. That’s what I’ll bring to ASG as we support our team members with the right tools, training, and growth opportunities,” he said.

Lochan can be reached at ilochan@asgllc.com .