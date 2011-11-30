Al Jazeera Sports Selects Trilogy’s Gemini Intercom

Trilogy’s Gemini distributed matrix intercom

ANDOVER, UK – Al Jazeera Sports has become the first customer in the Gulf region to select Trilogy’s Gemini distributed matrix intercom as part of the broadcaster’s ongoing expansion and development of the sports studios in Doha from HD to 3D.



Supplied by systems integrator TEK Signals, the installation supports Al Jazeera’s expansion of four new sports studios and the revamp of one existing studio to meet their rapidly growing production needs. The project, which consists of nine Gemini Matrices forming a distributed network between the five primary studios, will enable Al Jazeera to develop and expand the ongoing production of sports programs including coverage and commentary on the British and European football leagues through to the recently acquired rights to screen Champions League football.



According to Al Jazeera, one of the key benefits of the Gemini Intercom is its compatibility with the existing Commander Intercom systems that were installed last year, which both maximizes their previous investment with Trilogy and minimizes new expenditure. Because the Gemini and Commander Intercoms are intelligently linked, it provides the seamless, fully networked solution that Al Jazeera required by making it possible to integrate all of the broadcasters communications under one system. The unified communications are now monitored by one administrator giving greater flexibility and overall control to the broadcaster’s operators.



Gemini combines integral IP capabilities with both a dual redundant ring of audio and IP failsafe routing, thus eliminating the single point of failure of other systems and ensuring a robust and ultra resilient intercom solution.



