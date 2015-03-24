AGS Hires Claire Virtue as Head of HR
EMERVILLE, CALIF. – Advanced Systems Group, a data, video, audio and film integration firm, has named Claire Virtue as its head of people operations, effective Jan. 29. Virtue’s responsibilities include ASG’s managed services, on-site support personnel and continuing company-wide employee initiatives and policies.
Virtue previously served as vice president of human resources at Federated Media Publishing, as regional HR manager and business development manager for TriNet/Gevity, and as director of operations and business development for Royal Hawaiian Seafood.
“We are very pleased to welcome Claire to ASG,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “Our on-site support business is thriving, and she is helping us coordinate resources and meet personnel commitments for our growing list of clients.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox