AGS Hires Claire Virtue as Head of HR

EMERVILLE, CALIF. – Advanced Systems Group, a data, video, audio and film integration firm, has named Claire Virtue as its head of people operations, effective Jan. 29. Virtue’s responsibilities include ASG’s managed services, on-site support personnel and continuing company-wide employee initiatives and policies.

Virtue previously served as vice president of human resources at Federated Media Publishing, as regional HR manager and business development manager for TriNet/Gevity, and as director of operations and business development for Royal Hawaiian Seafood.

“We are very pleased to welcome Claire to ASG,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “Our on-site support business is thriving, and she is helping us coordinate resources and meet personnel commitments for our growing list of clients.”