Affinis Advisory Group Joins MediAnswers

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.—In what the two companies are calling an address the transition to IP, the cloud and the overall media landscape for the broadcast and media industries, MediAnswers has announced that consulting firm Affinis Advisory Group will join its ranks. Glen Sakata, who was the managing director for Affinis Advisory Group, will now serve as vice president for MediAnswers.

Glen Sakata

MediAnswers was founded in 2013 by Chris Lennon as a company that focuses on media management and workflow optimization. According to the release, a key area of MediAnswers’ work includes driving standardization with organizations like CIMM and NABA.

Prior to forming Affinis Advisory Group, Sakata help positions at Vinten, Louth Automation and Harmonic. It was at Louth Automation that he first began working with Lennon when he worked for Enterprise Systems Group.

“Combining the diverse skills and expertise of both companies to better address the needs and challenges of our growing client base across front-end acquisition, business process management, content delivery and more instantly became apparent,” said Sakata. “It’s an ideal meshing of talent to help a diverse range of players from the manufacturer to the media network.”