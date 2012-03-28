ABC affiliate KXXV installs Utah Scientific
Central Texas ABC affiliate KXXV has upgraded its plant from analog to digital with Utah Scientific routing and master control equipment. The move is part of a groupwide upgrade for owner Drewry Communications Group, which has standardized all of its facilities on Utah Scientific.
The Utah Scientific equipment provides complete HD-SDI routing for both KXXV and its sister channel, KRHD-CD, creating a more flexible workflow and enabling the station to compete in an all-HD market. Thanks to the new equipment, KXXV delivered the market's first HD broadcast of local segments of Jerry Lewis' MDA Labor Day Telethon.
KXXV installed an MCP-2020 multichannel master control panel; an MC-GUI; two MC-4000 master control processors with DVE, logo, and EAS capabilities; a UTAH-400 routing switcher V-144R frame loaded 88 x 56 for 3G HD/SD and V-32R frame loaded 8 x 8 for AES; an SC-4 control system; UTAH-100/3 series 3G HD/SD distribution amplifiers; a TSG-490 sync generator; a SoftPanel-2 GUI; and various control panels.
