360 Systems Announces Change in Ownership

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF.—360 Systems, a developer of audio and broadcast servers, has announced that founder Robert Easton has transferred ownership of the company to its long-term employees. 360 Systems will continue all operations and maintain its existing staff in its current location and Mr. Easton will serve in an advisory capacity after the sale.Financial terms were not disclosed.

360 Systems was founded in 1972 by Mr. Easton, a University of Southern California cinema department graduate working in the Hollywood film industry. The company’s product line includes the MAXX-HD multichannel servers, SD Image servers and Digicart and Instant Replay devices for audio playback.



