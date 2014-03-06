2wcom Systems to Launch Audio-Over-IP Products at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, 2wcom Systems will launch four products for IP radio, audio contribution via satellite and IP, and DAB/DAB+ applications. For audio-over-IP, 2wcom will show the new multi-format AIC over IP encoder/decoder, a 19-inch unit that combines IP encoder and decoder functions in one chassis, for applications like mobile broadcasting and WAN connections.



2wcom Systems will also introduce the FlexNsert for DAB+ distribution inserter, which receives a DAB ETI data stream (according to EN 300799), converts the stream into a standard MPEG2-TS-signal and outputs it via ASI or Ethernet transport stream interfaces. The companion product, the FlexXtract+ DAB+ distribution extractor, demodulates a data stream (2048 kbps) from a DVB-S or DVB-S2 signal and converts the data into a ETI-signal according to EN300799 or EDI-signal according to TS.



2wcom Systems will also introduce the FMC01 FM/MPX codec and a solution for accurate FM single frequency network synchronization with flexible modular configuration. Distribution can be by E1, IP or satellite, and any of the feeds can be selected for backup purposes without affecting synchronization.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



2wcom Systems will be in booth SU10202.