Wheatstone and RCS Team Up on Customer Service

NEW BERN, N.C.andWHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Wheatstone and RCS have entered into a dealership agreement. The companies say that this move will leverage the resources of both broadcast audio equipment manufacturer Wheatstone and broadcast software provider RCS to “provide localized support for turnkey studio systems.”

RCS systems interact with the WheatNet-IP audio network through a Wheatstone interface that lets broadcasters initiate automation controls and route audio from anywhere in the network without the use of soundcards. With this new partnership, the companies will be able to further integrate system sales and support as well.

“Our relationship with RCS will take advantage of both companies’ technologies and infrastructure by enabling the reduction of equipment and installation costs and making more efficient use of software interfaces to augment and, in some cases, replace hardware,” said Wheatstone Director of Sales Jay Tyler.

They will combine their respective studio technologies and resources to provide solutions from system layout, design and commissioning to 24/7 support from 28 local offices, including the United States, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Scandinavia, the Middle East, North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, South Korea, India, China and Malaysia.