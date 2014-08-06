Vendor View, Brian Larter, CueScript

Expected tech trends: The focus on all-things “cloud” will continue to follow us at IBC this year. Cloud-computing has ignited a paradigm shift in shared data storage and it is interesting to see how various manufacturers from all facets of production contribute and approach this exciting new way of computing.

In addition, we continue to notice that our prompting customers are looking for more versatility, seeking out ways to streamline their production workflows. Complete end-to-end solutions that are reliable, easy-to-use and put more control and power into the operator’s hands should be and will be front and centre.



New at IBC:CueScript will have several introductions at the show this year. We are excited to introduce our new iT Production and iT News software, which introduces an innovative, intuitive, easy-to-navigate system to the marketplace, along with our patent-pending CSSC1 Controller Device. Additionally, we are rolling out our new EMC 15-inch and EMC 17-inch prompter displays, which is our new Education, Media and Corporate (EMC) line of prompter displays. These monitors are aimed at the productions that do not require the high level of features associated with our flagship CSM range of monitors.

Initial thoughts on 4K/8K: Regardless of what the specific new technology is labelled, be it 4K, 6K, 8K or even 16K (which even as a runner for many years, just sounds exhausting!) I think customers just want to be prepared. They want to be able to embrace technology with as little affect as possible to their budgets and their workflows. The continued and rapid pace of the current digital transition is certainly not over and it is an important trend to watch—ultimately, it has underlined the industry’s absolute need to future-proof its operations.

Favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam:After a long day on the show floor and maybe a meal with clients and friends, I like to head to Café Spui to unwind. It’s a tiny little place located in 1012 Spuistraat, where you can always count on a friendly welcome, and the perfect place to decompress listening to Frank Sinatra.

How many IBCs, best trade show tip: I have attended 21 IBC shows and my best show tip is — do not wear brand new shoes, but tried and tested old favourites.