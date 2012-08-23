Trilogy introduces powerful, flexible security with Watchdog

To provide unprecedented reliability in critical timing and reference signals, Trilogy Broadcast has introduced Watchdog, a modular SPG changeover system. Watchdog is an adjunct to Trilogy’s Mentor XL sync pulse generator with SNMP support for interfacing to software management systems providing instant monitoring and control remotely. Watchdog is a card-based detection and changeover system, allowing complete flexibility with any combination of active detection and passive switching options. Each card can monitor main and backup signals for a range of reference signals, including SDI test patterns and as well as black and burst, AES, LTC and tri-level sync. The Watchdog detection cards are intelligent enough to automatically determine the input format, and to compare the quality and precision of the two inputs not just presence or absence.

The cards are used in 1U or 2U standard frames, which allows for complex switching systems to be constructed with multiple cards, or for the switched outputs to be routed to distribution amplifiers in the same unit, saving rack space and cabling. The 2U frame also accepts redundant power supplies for an additional layer of resilience.

A typical configuration would comprise two Mentor XL SPGs and a Watchdog Changeover with a choice of cards and a software control system for configuration, monitoring and remote control.

Watchdog will be formally launched at IBC2012. It will be demonstrated alongside the Mentor XL SPG and Trilogy’s intercom products on stand 10.A29.