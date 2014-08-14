Monitoring OTT at IBC2014

Bridge Technologies will unveil a new version of its VB288 Objective QoE Content Extractor at IBC 2014, with integrated OTT capability that allows operators to view and monitor OTT services and real-time streams side-by-side in the same advanced graphical display environment.

The VB288 Objective QoE Content Extractor provides objective video and audio monitoring of MPEG-2, H.264/MPEG-4 and H.265/HEVC streams, and combines monitoring of real-time streams and OTT services within a browser-based remote video-wall that delivers full view-anywhere visual status, alarms (including loudness compliance alarms) and analysis. Operators can inspect very large numbers of content services, with dependable metrics and alarming on verifiable, accurate and objective parameters that affect QoE.

Setting up the VB288 for OTT services simply requires entry of the URL for each stream to be monitored: the VB288 then provides the same status information as for a real-time broadcast video stream, including thumbnails, audio decoding, and an array of alarms together with specific alarms for OTT errors such as misalignment of different profiles within the stream. Deployment for a typical system is achievable within only a few hours – a key benefit when rolling out these types of hard-to-calibrate services.



The VB288 benefits from Bridgetech’s sophisticated display-layer technologies to enable instant assessment of status even when monitoring hundreds of services. The VB288 presents highly complex datasets with a visual metaphor that lets people understand what is happening and act on it without requiring huge expertise in interpreting the data themselves. This brings simplicity and clarity to the monitoring of huge datasets, and makes the VB288 an outstanding tool for decision-making.



Bridge Technologies’ Chairman Simen Frostad said: “The VB288 is a mould-breaking product that brings clarity and accuracy to QoE monitoring both for linear services and OTT in an incredibly agile and convenient way. Now, any engineer can easily monitor these services from any connected computer, and benefit from a sophisticated configurable virtual video-wall within a standard web browser.”



Running on a standard high-specification server, the VB288 powers displays of large numbers of HD H.264 channels in multiple browser windows, for instant verification of QoE alerts generated by the system. The VB288 is a key component of the Objective QoE system, which implements a QoE solution based solely on the empirical assessment of objective performance factors specific to digital media operations, rather than using the ‘opinion-scoring’ method common until now. Objective QoE provides a more accurate tool for QoE assessment, free from the spurious and misleading results generated by conventional systems.

Stand 1.A30