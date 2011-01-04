Jan. 5, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
Multicasting Stalls, by John Merli
Editing an Attitude, by Jay Ankeney
Television and the Naysayers, by James O’Neal, Technology Editor
Welcome to the New Year, by Deborah McAdams, Executive Editor
Cable TV Loses Ground
Rohde & Schwarz Acquires Digital Video Systems DVS AG
CPB to Fund Mobile DTV Buildouts
ATSC Recognizes Dr. Joseph Flaherty
Multiple Approaches to Multi-Distribution Platforms, by James Careless
Shrinking Cameras Demand Versatile Gear, by Craig Johnston
Winter X-Games Gets it Ollie on in 3D, by Susan Ashworth
Digital Journal—Measuring Quality of Service and Experience, by Bill Hayes
INSIGHT
LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:Let The Sunshine In, by Bill Klages
MEDIA SERVER TECHNOLOGY:Performance Tuning, by Karl Paulsen
RF TECHNOLOGY:Synchronizing Mobile DTV Streams, by Doug Lung
INSIDE AUDIO:Designing a Listening Room, by Dave Moulton’
EQUIPMENT GUIDE
User Reports—Video Servers & Recording/Controllers
• Panasonic MSU10 Ramps Up P2 Production, by Michael Fowler
• Griffin Initiates HD Broadcasting With Grass Valley, by Gerald Weaver
• Omneon Meets LDS Church Challenge, by Sean McFarland
• Doremi's DC Post Great for 3D Work, by Jay Spencer
• NY1 Puts Server Trust in Ross Video, by Michael Chan
• Golf Channel Trims Strokes With Avid, by Ken Botelho
• Leightronix Speeds Falls Cable Access Workflow, by Harry Stoetzel
• Harris Servers Drive GEB Operations, by Jim DeChant
• Digital Broadcast Revamps Group Ops, by Bill Lee
• Video Technics Powers KTN File-Based MC, by Susan Sim-Oh
The latest product and technology information
