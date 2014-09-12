IBC2014: ChyronHego Announces Multiple ZXY Sport Tracking Deals
AMSTERDAM—ChyronHego announced four major player tracking deals based on its ZXY Sport Tracking solution. The Japanese National Institute of Fitness and Sports; Danish professional football team FC Midtjylland in conjunction with the University of Aarhus; Norweigan professional football team Tromsö Idrettslag in cooperation with University of Tromsö, as well as Norway’s Sogndal Football Club together with Sogn og Fjordane University College, have all chosen to implement the industry-leading ZXY transponder-based player tracking technology.
