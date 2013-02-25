Gefen Pro AV Group — Hagai Gefen, President

Q. What products or services does your company offer?



The Gefen ProAV Group consists of GefenPRO, Magenta Research and TVOne product offerings, moving to a complete system integration solution from start to finish. The combined forces of these three industry leaders allow broadcasters to select from best-of-class products in high definition video distribution, extension, integration and much more. By leveraging assets, the Gefen ProAV Group will strengthen its research and development efforts into new technologies that will directly benefit this competitive market. TVOne solidified its reputation as an industry leader through the development of its specialized A/V and multimedia processing equipment using the award-winning CORIO video conversion technology. Magenta Research offers the high-quality transmission, switching and distribution of multiformat A/V over fiber and Cat-X cabling, including the world-renowned MultiView, Infinea and Mondo products. Gefen brings its global recognition as an innovative solutions provider since its inception, delivering award-winning, multifunctional digital connectivity solutions for projects of all scope and size. Together, we deliver advanced technologies for signal management in the broadcast, commercial and system integration markets using state-of-the-art electronics.



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2013 NAB Show?



The hot trending technologies at the NAB Show can always be drilled down to those most recent developments in broadcast technology that can bring added benefits to broadcast studios and professionals. This year, I think Ultra HD will begin to have a major impact on broadcasters as they begin to grapple with issues such as how broadcasting of Ultra HD content will require connectivity updates and, in some cases, complete overhauls. Because Ultra HD uses immense bandwidth to transmit what is essentially double the resolution of 1080p full HD, a new infrastructure with cabling is most likely on the minds of many broadcast facilities. For the smaller players, forward-proofing equipment with the latest and greatest solutions that can handle high definition, 3DTV and Ultra HD should be a prime objective.



Q. What’s new that you will feature at the NAB Show?



At the NAB Show, the Gefen ProAV Group will showcase new system integration hardware and innovative 3GSDI solutions for professional and broadcast applications. The GefenPRO HDVI to 3GSDI Scaler switches between either an HDMI or DVI input and converts and scales the output to 3GSDI with frame synchronization. The GefenPRO 3GSDI to 3GSDI Scaler with frame synchronizer enables a high-quality video output for different SDI sources and displays, which can be upscaled or downscaled to match the ideal output. New CORIO master technology from TV One can use various input formats and up/down scale and cross convert those signals for output to various displays of any format. Seven new splitters and matrix switchers from the Gefen ToolBox line support sources and displays using Ultra HD.



Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



Because the Gefen ProAV Group is now comprised of three leading manufacturers in the broadcast market space, our product line is constantly evolving to not only offer a wider selection of solutions, but to offer cross-pollinated solutions that are tested and recommended to work together. This has an immediate benefit for broadcasters who can rely on more of a one-stop shop to find large-scale matrixes, custom, award-winning scalers and converters, innovative extension equipment and state-of-the-art connectivity that takes advantage of the up-and-coming technologies that everyone wants to have. The Gefen ProAV Group is a new collective, but based on solid, industry-proven expertise that stands the test of time.



Q. What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?



That’s easy. The NAB Show is the premier event for broadcasters that places you eye-to-eye with the very customers we serve. It’s also one of the best places to interact with old friends and peers and get a look at what other innovations are coming down the pike. Gefen has been exhibiting at the NAB Show for more than 15 years now and I can honestly say that every year it gets better.





