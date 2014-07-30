Ensemble to Show Router with Up/Down/Cross Conversion at IBC

Ensemble Designs will use IBC to demonstrate a new version of its established BrightEye NXT line of compact routers. The BrightEye NXT 430-X adds up/down/cross conversion to the many features already available in the BrightEye NXT family. The conversion features are also included in the new

BrightEye NXT 410-H HDCP enabled compact router that will also be demonstrated at the show.



Now, various formats of HD and SD content can be converted to a common format and routed seamlessly to HDMI and SDI destinations, said Ensemble. SD sources can now be upconverted to high definition as part of the routing process, as well as cross converting from one HD format to another. A user can just select an output format and route whatever SMPTE broadcast resolution source to that destination.



Ensemble said that the ability to convert various sources to a common format during routing is something television professionals have been asking for. Now SD video, or HD material not in the proper production format, can be used effortlessly.



Established BrightEye NXT router family features include direct cuts, dissolves, router salvos, clean and quiet switching of HDMI and SDI sources, audio level and channel assignment on an input by input basis, built in web server for control and set up from virtually anywhere with any web browser enabled device, and full motion LCD display on the front panel for confident what-you-see-is-what-you-get switching. More features will likely be available by IBC, says Ensemble.



Stand 8.B91