Doremi Labs, Inc. - Emil Rizko, Executive Vice President of Operations



Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?

Doremi offers broadcasters an array of solutions providing an enhanced workflow and efficiency in operations. A server product line offers both uncompressed and jpeg2000 compressed Digital Disk Recorders with numerous enhanced features. 2K dual link 4:4:4, 1080p60 and video file transfer via Ethernet using Doremi’s Asset Manager software are some of these features. The Nugget-Pro is our Media player that can ingest files over the network and provide an HDSDI video source for many different applications like theme parks, broadcast background loops, etc.



Doremi also offers a line of flexible converters that meet the needs and functionalities of just about any workflow application. Our converters range from simple one application format converters, to 3D format converters and universal format and frame rate cross converters with many advanced features.



We also offer a line of generators including portable video test generators and the newly introduced 3D test pattern generator featuring 3D depth control, genlock and custom patterns capabilities.



Q. What’s new that you will you feature at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?

A variety of converters and generators will be presented at the 2012 NAB Show and will be driving content from Doremi servers. New product technology and development is also anticipated for the upcoming show.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

Since inception, and for over 25 years, our vision has been consistent in delivering quality and reliability through our product lines. Moreover, we are a company driven by client feedback. Our engineering resources are readily available to implement features requested collectively by clients in the industry, which is a major contributor for maintaining a leading position and pioneering technological advancements.



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2012 NAB Show?

Over the years, the NAB Show has become a central hub of advancing technologies that span various industries. Advancements in 3D technology have been very notable in the past few years, and I believe that these advancements will be asserted with the recent introduction of high frame rates for 3D content. As a company that has been actively involved in the early stages of high frame rate demonstrations, it is evident that a new era of 3D content is underway as advances in technology resolves current issues and a guideline for quality is established.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

Doremi maintains its world headquarters and production facilities in Burbank, Calif.; European headquarters and R&D in Sophia-Antipolis, France; an office in Tokyo, Japan, to service the Asian marketplace; and two additional R&D entities out of Canada and EMEA (Europe, The Middle East, Africa). Total employees: Around 150



