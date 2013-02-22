Brainstorm to Debut Aston 3D Realtime Graphics Solution at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Brainstorm Multimedia will debut Aston 3D, a real-time 3D graphics creation and playout solution. With its robust eStudio render engine, Aston 3D is a comprehensive graphics solution that enables everything from design and CG through playout.



Brainstorm will also demo its EasySet 3D easy-to-use, affordable trackless virtual set solution, with new features including a new hardware controller, integrated chroma keyer, 2D titling system and virtual cameras. The company will also demonstrate new features for its OnDemand multi-purpose playout application, as well as its BrainNews MOS-compatible, template-based graphics solution for news.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Brainstorm Multimedia will be at booth SL10621.



