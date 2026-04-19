Make Every Dollar Count on Set

Show attendees can get hands-on with the latest equipment.

Doing more with less has become a necessity. Professionals who work in cinematic storytelling and production are not immune to the challenge of maintaining high-quality standards as budgets are slashed.

The NAB Show’s CineCentral conference is the hub for all things related to cinematography and production. This year’s roster of live demonstrations by industry professionals and hands-on learning experiences was curated with a focus on creating high-impact content with tighter budgets, shorter timelines and delivery across multiple formats and platforms.

Doing more with less takes center stage in two CineCentral workshops led by independent cinematographer David J. Frederick.

They are “The Storytellers Guide to Production on a Tight Budget: Budgeting, Crewing and Schedule” and “The Storytellers Guide to Production on a Tight Budget: On-Set Hacks to Keep Production on Time and on Budget Without Compromising Creativity.”

“I grew up with a single mom who loved Super 8 filming and learned to get by spending less on everything,” Frederick said.

David J Frederick (Image credit: NAB Show)

“Now I find it completely preferable to look for efficient and economically artistic ways to film every project. Join me as we discuss ways to put lower budget value on the screen that looks like a champagne budget.”

A special session open to all NAB Show floor pass holders on a first-come, first-seated basis is Monday’s “Team Deakins: In Discussion — A CineCentral Feature Presentation.”

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A-LIST PANELISTS

Team Deakins is the creative partnership of Sir Roger Deakins, a renowned cinematographer with 16 Academy Award nominations, two Oscars and several other honors, and his creative partner James Ellis Deakins. They will share insights from their careers and discuss their latest book, “Reflections: On Cinematography.”

The credits from Roger Deakins’ long career include the two films for which he won his Oscars, “Blade Runner 2049” and “1917.” Films for which he was nominated include Denis Villene­uve’s “Prisoners” and “Sicario,” the Coen Brothers’ “Fargo,” Martin Scorsese’s “Kundun,” Sam Mendes’ “Skyfall” and Angelina Jolie’s “Unbroken.”

Floor pass holders also can take in “CineCentral Presents: The Art and Execution of a Cinematic Live Stream.”

Scheduled speakers, all from Live Cinema Services, are co-founder and CEO Aaron Latham-James, partner and Chief Growth Officer Mike Nichols and Co-Founder and President Brandt Wille. Pamela Berry, also with Live Cinema Services, will moderate.

Aaron Latham-James (Image credit: NAB Show)

“NAB Show has always felt like a pulse check for where the industry is heading,” Latham-James said.

“It’s a chance to reconnect with colleagues, clients and the people building the tools we rely on every day to make our large-scale cinematic productions possible. LCS sits at the intersection of cinema and broadcast, and NAB Show is where those worlds come together.”

That’s Not All

Attendees with an NAB Show pass are welcome at daily open houses. Additional fees apply for workshops.

Highlights include:

Michael Bravin, founder of The Digital Picture Company, will moderate workshop “Vertical Production: The ABCs of Vertical Production.”

“Adorama Presents: Interview Angles and Lighting With Julien Jarry” is led by that director and photographer.

Independent A-camera dolly grip professional Eric Zucker will lead CineCentral workshop “Biggest Production Challenges and Gear Hacks That Get Your Shot.”

CineCentral concludes with workshop “Welcoming AI and New Technology—On-Set and In Production,” led by Bravin.

CineCentral sponsors are Adorama, Blackmagic Design, Cream, Freepik, Fujifilm, International Cinematographers Guild Local 600, J.L. Fisher, Martini, PERG, Riedel, Society of Camera Operators and Zeiss.

For a full list of CineCentral sessions, visit the NAB Show website.

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