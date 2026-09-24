NABA To Convene Cyber University 2.0 To Address Cybersecurity Strategies

TORONTO—The North American Broadcasters Association will hold Cyber University 2.0, a full-day cybersecurity summit, Oct. 20 focused on defending against growing cyber threats facing the broadcast and media industries.

The summit will take place at The Greene Space at WNYC, 44 Charlton St., New York, N.Y., from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

Following the inaugural Cyber University in 2023, this year's event will bring together cybersecurity practitioners, broadcast and technology leaders, law enforcement officials and industry experts to share practical insights into protecting media organizations against an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.

“Broadcasters are increasingly adopting IP-based production, cloud infrastructure, remote workflows and interconnected technology ecosystems, which bring with them new security vulnerabilities,” said Rebecca Hanson, NABA director-general. “Cyber University 2.0 is [a] forum to identify these emerging vulnerabilities, share real-world experiences and discuss practical strategies for strengthening cybersecurity and operational resilience.”

Cyber University 2.0 will feature sessions across a range of topics, including ransomware response, building executive and board-level support for cybersecurity investment, the security implications of agentic AI, cloud and identity protection, law enforcement perspectives on cyber threats and content supply-chain security.

The full slate of guest speakers covers a diverse range of cybersecurity expertise and include leading organizations such as Google, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Sinclair, FOX, CBS/Paramount, PBS, NYPR, Mandiant/Google Cloud, CYPFER, Wiz, OKTA, Trusted Partner Network (TPN) and Columbia University.

Who should attend Cyber University 2.0?

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Broadcaster Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other cyber support professionals.

Broadcast network engineers, including for IP-based networks and cloud workflows.

Production and news tech engineers overseeing automation systems and IT infrastructure.

General managers responsible for overall station operations.