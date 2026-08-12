Sponsored: How Much Anti-Piracy Protection Does Your Streaming Business Really Need?

In July, U.S. authorities announced the seizure of more than 1,000 domains that had been used to illegally stream high-value live sports. The sites were providing unauthorized real-time broadcasts, and investigators confirmed they were actively streaming protected matches before obtaining seizure warrants.

It’s an impressive enforcement action. It is also a reminder of a basic reality for streaming providers: When content is valuable enough, there will be sophisticated efforts to steal it, redistribute it and profit from it. But that does not mean every streaming provider needs the same anti-piracy strategy. Many need big boosts in proactive protections while others may not need quite as much.

For years, the industry conversation has often focused on whether a platform has sufficient content protection. A better question is: How much protection does your particular business need and what’s the best pathway forward?

The answer begins with understanding what role content plays in your revenue model.

Level 1: Video Is Something You Offer

At the first level are businesses where video is part of the offering, but it is not the primary reason customers are there.

Consider a communications provider that includes basic video programming within a broader package of internet, mobile or other services. The content might be largely on-demand, widely available elsewhere and relatively inexpensive. Customers are not necessarily choosing the provider because it has exclusive programming they cannot get anywhere else.

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Here, anti-piracy is largely about meeting content protection requirements and maintaining the ability to license and distribute programming. That does not make security unimportant. It means the investment should reflect the business risk. Spending heavily to protect content that generates relatively little direct revenue can be as strategically questionable as spending too little to protect highly valuable content. For this category, the objective is straightforward: meet requirements, protect access and keep costs proportional to the value being protected.

Level 2: Video Helps Drive the Business

The equation changes for platforms where video plays a substantial role in attracting and retaining a broad audience.

These services might combine movies, series, children’s programming, lifestyle content and some sports. They compete on choice. Revenue might come from subscriptions, advertising or a combination of both. Piracy now presents a more significant economic threat because unauthorized viewing can hurt the business in several ways.

A pirate is not necessarily just stealing a piece of content. Unauthorized redistribution can mean the legitimate provider is paying the infrastructure costs associated with delivering video that is ultimately consumed outside its business model. CDN abuse, credential misuse and restreaming can turn distribution expenses into costs that benefit pirates rather than customers.

Advertising adds another dimension. When audiences consume stolen programming elsewhere, the legitimate service loses the opportunity to monetize those viewers. For these businesses, protection needs to extend beyond simply controlling access to content. Operators need greater visibility into how their services are being used so they can identify suspicious behavior and respond before abuse becomes expensive.

The goal is a balance between protection, operational cost and the subscriber experience.

Level 3: Content Is the Business

The highest level is fundamentally different.

These are platforms built around premium live sports, exclusive programming, early-release entertainment and other must-watch content. Subscribers are paying specifically for access to something valuable that they cannot legitimately obtain elsewhere. Here, piracy attacks the core product.Rights can cost millions of dollars or considerably more. Subscriber acquisition is expensive. Exclusivity drives demand. If premium content becomes freely available through pirate services, the consequences can include lost subscriptions, higher churn and lower returns on content investments.

Live programming raises the stakes further because its value is concentrated within a remarkably short window. Discovering an illegal stream after an event has concluded may help with enforcement, but the most valuable opportunity to protect revenue has already passed. That makes proactive protection essential. Platforms at this level need to think in terms of detecting suspicious activity as it happens, understanding where unauthorized distribution originates and enabling rapid countermeasures. Traditional protection remains important, but prevention, visibility and speed become equally critical.

Start with the Business, Not the Technology

The most useful anti-piracy assessment may therefore begin without discussing technology at all. Ask four questions:

Is video the primary product or one component of a larger offering? Does the business compete on price, variety or exclusivity? How directly does content consumption generate revenue? And what happens financially when someone watches that content somewhere else?

The answers likely reveal the level of protection that makes sense. A provider offering basic video as an add-on does not face the same risk as a broad entertainment platform. And neither faces the same economics as a service that has invested heavily in exclusive live programming.

What all three have in common is the need to stop treating anti-piracy as a generic checkbox.

Enforcement actions against massive illegal streaming operations demonstrate just how valuable stolen content has become. But the lesson for streaming providers is not that everyone needs maximum security everywhere. It’s that protection should be proportional to what is at stake.

And when content is the business itself, what is at stake can be nearly everything.

(Image credit: Verimatrix)