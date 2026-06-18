Irdeto Taps Axel Gallant as CEO

AMSTERDAM—Axel Gallant has been named as the new CEO of Irdeto, a digital platform cybersecurity firm owned by French media company Canal+.

Gallant succeeds Doug Lowther, who had served as Irdeto’s CEO since 2015 and will step down from the company.

Gallant has worked at The Canal+ Group since 2013, managing various pay TV businesses across Africa, Europe and Asia.

“This track record gives him the experience and perspective to guide Irdeto through its next phase of growth and innovation,” Stéphane Baumier, chief technology officer at Canal+, said.

During Lowther’s tenure as CEO, Irdeto more than doubled its video security market share and developed new businesses in video games and smart mobility, the company said. Prior to being named CEO, Lowther had been executive vice president, digital TV, expanding Irdeto’s product line into new services such as video-on-demand and streaming TV.

“Doug has provided strong leadership during a pivotal period in Irdeto’s history,” Baumier said. “On behalf of the Canal+ Group, we thank him for his contributions and commitment to Irdeto.”

Lowther and Gallant will work together to ensure a seamless leadership transition for customers, partners and employees, the company said.

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“The last decade has been marked by constant change in the world and in the industries we serve, and it’s been a great honor to lead the incredible people at Irdeto during that time,” Lowther said of his 11-year tenure. “I’d like to thank our customers, partners, and stakeholders for the trust they have placed in us and the privilege of working with them.”

For more on Irdeto, visit its website.