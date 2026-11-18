The Senate Commerce Committee confirmed the nomination of Danielle Thumann Severs as the third Republican on the Federal Communications Commission today.

Democratic members of the committee, who had asked Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to delay the vote, boycotted the meeting.

“All Democratic members of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee object to the majority stacking independent commissions with Republicans and rushing nominees through the Committee process in this lame duck session with no Democratic pairs,” Senate Commerce ranking member Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said in a statement before the meeting.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) called Democratic memberas of the committee "sons of bitches" adding that their actions are a "total disgrace."

"The Democrat members of this committee are total and complete childish temper tantrum—for the second time, decide not to show up for work," he said. "Ask yourself at home: If you're at home, are you able just to not show up for work because you want to take your toys home and be upset."

Democrats and other advocates had pushed for a delay prior to the vote. One member of the committee, Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-Wash), who was particularly critical of FCC leadership during her confirmation hearing, asked the committee to pull Thuman Severs’s nomination from Wednesday’s executive session and hold another hearing, citing findings from Protect Democracy that proved that Thumann Severs offered false testimony at her confirmation hearing when she told senators she had not worked with FCC Chair Brendan Carr on “any media-related issues.”

The group asserts that the records show that Thumann Severs “was directly involved in drafting Skydance’s commitments ahead of its Paramount merger approval, processing complaints related to CBS’s 60 Minutes, and coordinating the FCC’s response to the Jimmy Kimmel controversy.”

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Luján's, as well as Protect Democracy’s underlying FOIA findings, were reported in Politico yesterday.

Cruz brushed their concerns aside at the meeting.

“There’s nothing that requires the president to nominate in pairs, and this committee has moved FCC nominees separately in the past,” Cruz said. “The law merely says that no more than three of the commissioners may be from the same party.”

Free Press Action, which has opposed Thumann Severs' nomination, said Cruz "rammed through" the confirmation vote.

“Today, Senator Cruz greenlit a vote for an FCC nominee who not only provided false testimony to his committee, but did so to cover up her role in FCC Chairman Carr’s ongoing efforts to pressure and punish broadcasters that anger the president," Co-CEO Jessica J. González said in a statement issued after the vote. “Senator Cruz could have paused, investigated and asked more questions. Instead, he sent Thumann Severs to a Senate floor vote, even as thousands of Americans have called the Senate in the past 24 hours to oppose her confirmation.



“Voters across the political spectrum have indicated that they want corruption out of government. Every senator who voted to advance Thumann Severs today is showing they don’t actually care about free speech or government transparency.



“As this moves to a full Senate vote, Free Press Action urges senators to vote no on Danielle Thumann Severs.”



The FCC, which normally has five commissioners, now stands at 3-1 in favor of Republicans.