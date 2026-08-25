ZOO Digital Chooses Interra Systems BATON for Quality Control

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Localization, language correction and media services provider ZOO Digital has selected Interra Systems’ BATON solution for file-based quality control (QC) throughout its media workflows—one of the products it will showcase during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

ZOO Digital delivers localized entertainment content in more than 80 languages and manages high volumes of file-based audio and video assets that must meet technical specifications across multiple formats and delivery platforms.

It will use BATON to support quality control within these workflows, helping ZOO Digital evaluate incoming and outgoing media files against broadcaster and streaming platform requirements.

“As a global leader in distribution, language correction and post-production, we are committed to delivering exceptional media experiences to our customers around the world,” said Andy Saldana, vice president of media services and special projects at ZOO Digital. “After a comprehensive review, we selected Interra Systems’ BATON for its advanced audio and video quality analysis, scalable architecture and feature set that aligns with our standards.”

BATON performs automated checks on file-based content, including audio and video analysis, loudness measurement, format compliance and detection of common technical issues, such as black frames and freeze frames. The system can be deployed at scale and integrated into existing media supply chains, supporting ZOO Digital’s localization and distribution operations.

Interra Systems will highlight its full product portfolio at IBC 2026, including the latest version of the BATON platform alongside BATON Captions, its AI/ML-powered automated captioning workflow solution. Interra Systems will also showcase updates to its QC, monitoring, and analysis portfolio, including ORION and ORION-OTT for real-time monitoring, and VEGA Media Analyzer for detailed technical analysis and debugging.

See Interra Systems at IBC 2026 stand 7.C11.

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