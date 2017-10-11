The Studio-B&H and Utah Scientific Agree on Distribution and Integration Deal

SALT LAKE CITY — Oct. 11, 2017 — Utah Scientific has entered into an agreement with The Studio-B&H, the professional video and production division of B&H Photo, Video, and Pro Audio, to sell Utah Scientific's digital hybrid routing switchers to B&H's broadcast, production, postproduction, and corporate customers.

The Studio-B&H has installed a Utah Scientific UHD-12G router for client demonstrations, and it will form the backbone of The Studio-B&H's live, multiformat signal-distribution presentation at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show New York, where the company will also showcase its system design and custom integration services.

"The addition of the Utah Scientific routers to our portfolio is a tremendous asset both to B&H and to our customers. Utah Scientific has outstanding brand recognition in the studio and mobile broadcast markets and a stellar reputation for reliability, longevity, and customer service," said Michel Suissa, managing director of professional solutions at The Studio-B&H. "Our Studio division customers have high technical requirements because the router is often placed at the core of their production operations. The Utah Scientific systems will allow us to support these traditional clients fully. In addition, our partnership with Utah Scientific will help us penetrate new markets, such as enterprise customers, where we can leverage our joint knowledge and experience."

Suissa added, "It's also a huge plus to have a partner that can help us engage effectively with our customers on the IP migration. Hybrid solutions are in great demand at present, and there are very few other products on the market that can match Utah Scientific's ability to handle all types of signals — from traditional HD on up to full UHD 12G — in a single router frame.

"As the new SMPTE standards for IP transport streams continue to mature, we can offer our customers a nearly seamless upgrade path that won't require them to pull all their legacy systems out of the rack and replace them overnight. In addition, the affordability of Utah Scientific solutions is a big advantage. Now entire market segments can have access to the technology they need and meet their budget parameters."

Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific, commented, "The B&H brand needs no introduction to the world of imaging and audio, and the The Studio-B&H division has a large and growing customer base in the professional video production and broadcast market. While The Studio-B&H will offer installation and support services in New York and New Jersey, our partnership includes all of B&H's national accounts."

Visit Utah Scientific at 2017 NAB Show New York in Booth N.758

# # #

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/171011UtahScientific.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/UtahScientific/UtahScientific_STUDIO_BandH_Logo.jpg

Photo Caption: B&H Logo

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=New%20Distribution%20and%20Integration%20Deal%20between%20@TheStudioatBH%20and%20@UtahSci%20-%20https://goo.gl/8aKzw3

Follow Utah Scientific:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/utahscientific/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UtahSci

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/utah-scientific