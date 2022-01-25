New Studio Berlin Deploys Riedel MediorNet MicroN In Unique OB Van Setup

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Studio Berlin, a German mobile production facilities provider, has deployed the Riedel Communications MediorNet MicroN UHD media distribution and processing in its new Ü10 UHD/HDR OB van system.

The OB van system is a unique two-vehicle design that makes it possible for production crews to maintain social distancing. The design, which positions 10 equipment racks in one vehicle and is tethered to the production van via fiber optic cable, enables Studio Berlin to spread out the working environment in the OB van control room.

To save space, Riedel’s MediorNet MicroN UHD system is split between the two vehicles, making it possible to accommodate up to 26 workstations and 24 UHD cameras while maintaining maximum distance.

The van design leverages 38 Riedel MicroN UHD modules for decentralized signal routing. Eight MicroN UHD modules are used as stage boxes, while others have been configured as multiviewers using the MicroN UHD MultiViewer app, the company said.

"For the unique design of the Ü10 —where space is at a premium to meet social distancing requirements— a decentralized router was a must," said Matthias Alexandru, technical manager at Studio Berlin. "While centralized solutions feature large, fixed designs with intensive cooling requirements, the distributed architecture of Riedel's MediorNet MicroN UHD allows us to start small and scale the system with additional modules as needed. Furthermore, it enables production teams to collect and distribute all stage box signals directly from where they originate. With centralized solutions, this process requires additional hardware that adds weight, reduces flexibility, and increases costs."

MicroN UHD is the latest generation of Riedel's MediorNet MicroN family of modular, high-density signal interfaces, bringing more bandwidth, more I/O, higher resolutions and more processing power to the MediorNet platform, the company said.