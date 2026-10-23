DirecTV to Showcase Unique 'Sport Equinox' on Oct. 26

There's several periods in sports when major events happen all at once. It usually happens twice a year—in early June, when Major League Baseball, the French Open, Belmont Stakes, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals—and periodically one of golf's major championships—all take place simultaneously.

The other period occurs in late October when all of the major sports leagues in the U.S. are playing at the same time.

That happens again this year when on Monday, Oct. 26, the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL will all have games scheduled, marking the "Sports Equinox," a rare day when all four major U.S. leagues are in action at the same time.

With games airing across networks and apps, DirecTV is observing the specialy day by offering its viewers a curated Multiview featuring four games, one from each league, on a single screen for customers whose packages include the participating networks.

Also, DIRECTV Sports Central will help fans find live and upcoming games across sports and supported apps, follow their favorite teams, check schedules and scores, and get team alerts and game-time notifications.

(Image credit: DirecTV)

DirecTV is promoting anticipation for the Sports Equinox through Meta Reels Trending Ads, TikTok Pulse and Super Like, Snapchat Reminder Ads, a Reddit Category Takeover, and a free-to-play DraftKings contest. Fans can predict outcomes across the four leagues for a chance to win up to $5,000. The campaign also extends to CTV and digital video inventory with a :15 and :30 spot.