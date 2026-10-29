New AVIXA Online Training Course Tackles End-to-End Video Workflow

FAIRFAX, Va.—The Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) has created a new online course, “Broadcast AV: Glass-to-Glass,” aimed at giving students a framework for the end-to-end workflow from content capture at the camera lens to the viewer’s screen.

“The convergence of broadcast and pro AV is reshaping our industry, and this course provides professionals with an understanding of how broadcast operates in today's AV environment," said Pam Taggart, vice president of content creation at AVIXA. “As organizations discover a need for interdisciplinary professionals, our course is a reflection of our commitment to prepare professionals to operate and support today’s industry.”

The course brings together subject-matter expertise from across the AV and broadcast ecosystem. AVIXA developed it to offer professionals the tools needed to plan, operate and support AV and broadcast convergence systems day to day.

The course is designed for pro AV professionals, broadcast professionals and those entering integrated media environments. It is designed to equip them with the tools to communicate more effectively across teams and offer insight into how to make better informed decisions in integrated media environments.

AVIXA is offering a free preview of the opening portion of "Broadcast AV: Glass-to-Glass."

To access the preview and the full course, visit AVIXA online.