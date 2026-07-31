Early Registration Opens for 2026 SMPTE Media Technology Summit

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has opened early registration for the 2026 Media Technology Summit (MTS) and announced initial program highlights, including the debut of the SMPTE Media Tech Business Forum.

Early registration rates will be available through August 31.

The annual summit, taking place November 16-19, 2026, in Pasadena, California, brings together engineers, technologists, business leaders, innovators, and decision-makers shaping the future of media technology. This year's conference program will feature peer-reviewed technical papers, keynote presentations, and executive panels tackling today’s most pressing media technology issues.

“The Media Technology Summit is more than a technical conference,” says SMPTE executive director Sally-Ann D’Amato. “It's where our industry comes together to exchange ideas, build relationships, and move media technology forward. This year's program spans everything from AI and sustainable media workflows to the role of media technology in adjacent fields such as space exploration, giving attendees a unique perspective on where our industry is headed."

Programming highlights include Tuesday's keynote presentation from NASA. Astronaut Donald R. Pettit will discuss his unique images taken from the International Space Station, followed by a panel discussion on the Artemis II mission and imagery beyond low Earth orbit.

New for MTS 2026, the SMPTE Media Tech Business Forum will open the summit on Monday with a dedicated program delivering market intelligence and executive perspectives from senior leaders shaping the future of media technology. Executives from leading studios, technology companies, and industry analyst firms will participate in keynote conversations, panel discussions, and interactive roundtables focused on the business forces transforming the industry.

"Our MTS programming on day one is dedicated to business strategy, keynotes from global industry leaders, an outlook on what comes next, and the health of our industry," notes Hans Hoffmann (EBU), chair of the Media Tech Business Forum. "This program shares the vision of industry leaders and brings them into dialogue with users. We offer profound insight from decision-makers, big tech in dialogue with start-ups, and critical strategies for shaping the future. Our industry is changing rapidly, and the Media Tech Business Forum is critical for anyone who needs to understand where our industry is heading, where decisions have to be made, and where opportunities will emerge.”

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The Solutions Hub will return, giving attendees the opportunity to experience emerging technologies, engage directly with leading technology providers, and explore real-world applications through presentations from artists, users, and solution providers. Expanded networking events and roundtable discussions will create additional opportunities for collaboration throughout the week.

“The Media Technology Summit has always been where our industry comes together to learn, collaborate, and prepare for what's next,” says Juan Reyes, Summit co-chair. “This year, we’ve implemented further measures to equip industry leaders, mid-career professionals, and newcomers with the skills needed to navigate future challenges.”