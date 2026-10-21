NBA Begins Season With NBC Blitz

The New York Knicks world championship banner is raised during the Ring Ceremony prior to the opening-night game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

The NBA tipped off its 2026-2027 season in a big way on Tuesday with a trio of marquee games broadcast live on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.

The day started in mid-afternoon with a matchup between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, which was won by Detroit, 121-113.

Then it was on to Madison Square Garden with the most anticipated matchup between NBC champs New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers spoiled the Knicks season debut with a 106-100 victory. The nightcap saw the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder with the Thunder winning 116-104.

Although the NBA traditionally starts their season on Tuesdays in late October, this was the first time a network had ever broadcast three NBA Tip-Off games. The new season marks the second year of the NBA's 11-year, $77 billion deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime. NBC approached the network with the idea, according to NBC Sports Executive Vice President Justin Byczek.

“We kind of challenged the NBA,” he told USA TODAY Sports. “We think opening day should be expanded, and we’d love to be the network that gets behind it, and over the course of the next decade, let’s try to understand where opening day can get to.”

Some fans in certain markets reported that their local affilliates preempted the games in favor of regular local programming, according to Awful Announcing. Viewers in Memphis and Nashville, Tenn.; Columbus, Ohio; Omaha, Neb.; and Madison, Wis.; among others, tweeted that they could not access the games on their local stations. Viewers in areas that could not access the games on their local stations could watch on one of station's auxiliary channels (aka diginets) or on Peacock.

An NBC spokesperson told Awful Announcing the vast majority of local stations did indeed carry the games live.

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“Broadcast stations serving 99% of U.S. households aired the game either on NBC or an alternate local station,” the spokesperson said. “It was also available on Peacock.”