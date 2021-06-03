Xytech Achieves Security Certification From DEKRA

LOS ANGELES—Xytech this week announced it is now DEKRA Certified, bringing a higher level of security to its products, including its MediaPulse resource management system and MediaPulse Managed Cloud.

The certification ensures Xytech customers that their data is always secure, the company said.

According to DEKRA, its ISO 27001:2013 Certification attests that Xytech manages the security of the information assets it holds. It assures the Xytech Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been deployed in a way ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of all corporate data is maintained.

“We are very proud to have achieved DEKRA Certification,” said Xytech CFO Susie Nemeti. “Security is always of the upmost importance at Xytech as we deploy the most secure system available to our clients. We are excited to take this one step further with DEKRA.”

Based in Germany, DEKRA provides safety and quality management services.

