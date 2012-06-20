Wohler announces state-of-the-art caption translator

Wohler has announced the introduction of a real-time, single-card-based standards converter that enables on-the-fly conversion of WST/OP-47 to CEA-608/CEA-708 captioning standards, an industry first.

The newest addition to Wohler's HDCC captioning card product line, the WST-708 card boasts two 3G/HD/SD video channels and allows for direct bridging and transcoding of captions/encoded subtitles without the need for additional hardware or offline conversion processing. In addition, the WST-708 card provides transcoded data out of serial and/or Ethernet ports for logging, closed-caption file regeneration, direct connection to an ATSC encoder, and use with the SMPTE Grand Alliance protocol. The WST-708 card comes in an openGear® form factor and is available as a single- or dual-card, redundant power supply, 1RU standalone unit.

Wohler's HDCC card-based captioning products provide a full range of data insertion/extraction tools, including encoding, decoding, monitoring, bridging, and transcoding. The new Wohler WST-708 translator card is available now for worldwide applications by special order.